IPL 2021: Marcus Stoinis' injury can be a worry for Australia ahead of T20 WC

Marcus Stoinis limping out of the bowling attack during the game against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday is bound to give Australian team management anxiety.

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis limping out of the bowling attack during the game against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday is bound to give Australian team management anxiety as they wait to hear on the extent of his injury with the T20 World Cup round the corner.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo recently, Stoinis had said he was looking to develop himself into one of the best finishers in the world. "My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be the best finisher in the world," he said.

Commenting on his working relationship with DC coach Ricky Ponting, Stoinis said: "Ricky is a bloody genius. And a lot of his genius isn't always about the cricket. It's about how he communicates with people. He understands me quite well. So, he knows how to push my buttons. He knows when to challenge me. He knows when to pump me up.

"When it comes to game time, we've got a good relationship in that I'm sitting in the dugout, I'm asking him what he's thinking. I'm telling him what bowler I want to target, when to send me out, he's telling me to sort of sit down and relax.

"Usually we end up talking at the time-out about just the plan of attack for the last whatever it is -- eight overs, nine overs, seven overs. And it's pretty clear, we both understand what we want to do and how we want the game to pan out from there."

Coming back to Wednesday's game, DC beat SRH by eight wickets as Shreyas Iyer made a return to the middle with a quality unbeaten 47 off 41 balls.

