STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia women's ODI: Hosts beat India by 5 wickets in thriller

Beth Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39 when the match ended.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Beth Mooney (foreground) and Nicola Carey

Beth Mooney (foreground) and Nicola Carey carried Australia women to victory. (Photo | Twitter, Australia women's cricket)

By PTI

MACKAY: Opener Beth Mooney struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Australia thus claimed the series.

Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win in the last ball of the match.

Beth Mooney remained not out on 125, while Nicola Carey was unbeaten on 39 when the match ended.

Two no balls by the experienced Jhulan Goswami did not help India's cause in the last over.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274 for seven against the hosts.

Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat.

She shared two crucial partnerships, 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22), to help India set up a competitive total.

Brief Scores: India 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath (3/45), Sophie Molineux (2/28), Darcie Brown (1/63) Australia: 275/5 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 125 not out, Tahlia McGrath 74).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia India women vs Australia women India womens cricket team Australia womens winning streak India vs Australia womens ODI Beth Mooney Nicola Carey Tahlia McGrath Jhulan Goswami Smriti Mandhana
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp