STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No more neutral venus for us: Pakistan Cricket Board official

After the cancellation of two tours, PCB had approached a few Boards to arrange an international series at home before the T20 World Cup but now it has decided to organise a domestic event.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not consider hosting its home series at neutral venues from now onwards, a senior official said on Friday, asserting that the country is safe to host international games.

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan for the first time since 2005 but left without playing a single game, citing a security threat.

England also decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan, saying it had players' welfare in mind.

"That is now out of the equation because the security situation in Pakistan is normal and we have everything in place to host any international team. No more neutral venues for us," a PCB official said.

After the cancellation of the two tours, the PCB had approached a few Boards to arrange an international series at home before the T20 World Cup but now it has decided to organise a domestic event.

"Initial talks were held with some boards including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe but it was then decided to focus on the National T20 Championship as all the main players are available for the event and it is a curtain raiser to the World Cup for us now," the official said.

He said that Sri Lanka players would be in Oman holding a training camp ahead of their World Cup qualifying matches from October 17 as they have to qualify for the Super-12 stage.

"Bangladesh agreed to send a B team and Zimbabwe were also willing to come but we, after discussions, decided that since time was short it was better to focus on the domestic event," he said.

The official said the cancellation of the home series against New Zealand and England was a big setback for the country but it was heartening to see that cricket world had sympathy for Pakistan cricket.

"Nearly everyone believes that Pakistan cricket has been treated badly and deserves to have proper international cricket."

The Board is now planning to send the World Cup squad and reserves a bit earlier to the UAE so that they can settle in properly after completing their quarantine periods.

Asked about the tours by West Indies and Australia, the official said the Board has been in touch with them.

"We know the situation is not perfect after the New Zealand and England withdrawals but what we can do is make the best security arrangements to the satisfaction of the touring sides. We are prepared for every situation now," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB New Zealand tour of Pakistan England tour of Pakistan
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp