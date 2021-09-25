STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis and I compliment each other really well, says Gaikwad

CSK will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that he and Faf du Plessis compliment each other really well and they know how to work well as a batting partnership.

Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively as CSK chased down the target of 157 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with six wickets in hand. With this win, MS Dhoni-led outfit went to the top of the table. Faf also got among the runs as he scored 31.

"I was very happy when we won the last match, happy with this one as well. The opening partnership is always important, the new ball was coming onto the bat, we just had to play good cricketing shots," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"We complement each other well (on his partnership with Faf du Plessis), we know when to attack and which bowler to go after, that's what is working well for us. Just try and be consistent, just contribute for the team, whatever you can do for the team, that's important," he added.

Earlier, Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored 70 and 53 to help RCB post 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Both openers shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket, but Dwayne Bravo's spell of 3-24 helped CSK restrict RCB under the 160-run mark.

