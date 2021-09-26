STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami returned with figures of 3/37 from her 10 overs to play a big role in India's win in the third and final ODI and was adjudged player of the match for the performance.

Published: 26th September 2021

Jhulan Goswami

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami. (Photo | BCCI Women Twitter)

By PTI

MACKAY: Veteran Indian women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami on Sunday said she was glad to have stood up for the side after the narrow loss in the second ODI against Australia by being a major contributor to the consolation win in the final match here.

The 38-year-old also hit the winning four that ended Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak.

"We were just trying to stay there and finish the game. On Friday, it was difficult for bowlers and today as the senior bowler I wanted to stand up and use the new ball well," Goswami said after the match in which India chased down a highest over 265 for the win.

"I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives and that's what I want to do as a senior. Lots of soreness in my body having played back-to-back games, need time to recover, but we're looking forward to be a part of the first-ever pink-ball Test," she added.

India lost the three-match series 1-2.

Two no balls by Goswami became a prime reason for India's loss in the second ODI On Friday.

Her second no ball was to be the final delivery of the match with Australia in need of three runs.

That illegitimate delivery put paid to India's chances as the eventual last ball was sent towards wide long-on for two runs by the Australians to seal the series.

India captain Mithali Raj expressed happiness that Australia's 26-match winning streak was ended by her side.

"We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India in India in 2018 so now we are the ones who broke that streak," she said.

"It's good to have some depth in the batting order. Deepti scoring runs and of course, Yastika's partnership with Shafali was very important. And Sneh Rana's cameo was very important for the team. I think the last game gave us confidence going into today's encounter (in terms of putting a score on the board)," she added.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said her side had chances to win the match but could not take them at important moments.

"Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat so they deserved to win," she said.

