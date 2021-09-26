STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women's Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder sign India's Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said that his team's title defence had received an extra edge with Indian superstars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma signing on for the club's WBBL|07 campaign.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana (L) and Deepti Sharma

Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana (L) and Deepti Sharma. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Sydney Thunder on Sunday confirmed the signing of Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said that his team's title defence had received an extra edge with Indian superstars Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma signing on for the club's WBBL|07 campaign.

The pair, who are in Queensland with India's national team for the ODI series and Test match against Australia, were identified by Thunder as quality players with the ability to make an explosive impact on the T20 competition.

Mandhana starred for India in Friday night's nail-biting, final ball loss to Australia in Mackay. Her innings of 86 from 94 balls was highlighted by 11 boundaries, and it helped to set up India's competitive total of 274 runs.

Sharma made her presence felt in the ODI match described as one of the most thrilling played in Australia, with a knock of 23 runs and by capturing Tahlia McGrath's wicket. Mandhana, who broke through to be ranked among the world's top three T2OI batters last July, said she would embrace the pressure on her to perform as one of Thunder's overseas players.

"I like it, it always helps," said the 25-year-old of the demands. "Playing in overseas leagues gives you a lot of experience, especially in the T20 format. Then, of course, you exchange so much experience with each other... with all the players from over the world... so you get to learn a lot."

"Rather than 'pressure', I always look at it as an opportunity to learn, and to get used to that pressure because it only builds when you play international cricket," she added. Sydney Thunder begin their WBBL|07 campaign - and title defence - against the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, October 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trevor Griffin WBBL Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Sydney Thunder Womens BBL
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp