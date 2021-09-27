STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kohli first Indian to hit 10,000 runs in T20

Top batsman Virat Kohli has added another feather in his illustrious cap, becoming the first Indian and the fifth player in the sport to complete 10,000 T20 runs.

Published: 27th September 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

RCB skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during the IPL clash with Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday | pti

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top batsman Virat Kohli has added another feather in his illustrious cap, becoming the first Indian and the fifth player in the sport to complete 10,000 T20 runs. He joins the elite list, which also includes the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain reached the landmark in the Indian Premier League game against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In fact, he brought his individual milestone in style, hitting a six off pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth over of the contest. In order to complete the feat, the skipper needed 13 runs, and he delivered the goods for his franchise with a half-century, helping them score 165/6. Kohli’s 51 was laced with three fours and three sixes, which helped RCB cruise to victory. However, he should consider himself lucky to achieve the feat on Sunday as he was dropped on zero by Rahul Chahar.

Besides having played for the Bangalore franchise since the first edition of the league, he has been a solid performer for India in the T20Is as well. He made his Delhi T20 debut in 2007, and has gone on to become one of the best batsmen in the world. The 32-year-old is the highest-run scorer in the IPL so far.

