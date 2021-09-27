STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: Reports

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 with five centuries and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66.

Published: 27th September 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his career in the white-ball formats, British media reports claimed.

Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 with five centuries and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66.

Moeen, who has not played a lot of Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, was recalled for the recent home series against India.

According to reports, he is not comfortable with the thought of staying away from family for extended periods.

He had made up his mind even before the COVID-19 protocols were shared with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Ashes tour to Australia.

He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Moeen will continue playing white-ball cricket for England, county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments.

He remains a part of England's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Moeen was on the verge of becoming only the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 runs and claim 200 wickets when the fifth Test against India was cancelled owing to COVID-19 threat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moeen Ali moeen ali retirement
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp