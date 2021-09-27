STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nicola Carey wants to bowl yorkers like Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami over a 15-year career has played 11 women's tests, a staggering 192 ODIs and 68 T20s, having scalped 41, 240 and 56 wickets respectively in each of those formats.

Australia allrounder Nicola Carey

Australia allrounder Nicola Carey (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: Australian women team's pace bowling all-rounder Nicola Carey looks up to Jhulan Goswami and would like to bowl yorkers like the legendary India seamer.

"She is extremely impressive, she was really good up-front with the new ball throughout the whole three WODIs, taking some really key wickets for India there," Carey told select Indian journalists during an interaction.

"And then she comes back at the death with those yorkers. I want to bowl yorkers like Goswami because she was very impressive there at the back-end. She had an amazing career and still (is) doing what she is doing, it is pretty impressive and ya I still want to bowl yorkers like Goswami, that is my goal," quipped the 28-year-old Carey.

Carey, who has played 20 WODIs and 18 WT20s and is yet to wear the whites, also described the Indian batting lineup as a "dangerous" one.

"They (Indian players) are incredible players. Mithali Raj is an experienced campaigner, scored truckloads of runs, a really committable batting line-up, so they are sort of dangerous in different ways, so we have got our plans to (for) them. And as you mentioned the pink ball coming up is a little bit different. Test match cricket they will probably come out playing a little bit differently," she said.

