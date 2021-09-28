Australia batter Rachael Haynes ruled out of remaining India series

By ANI

QUEENSLAND: Australia batter Rachael Haynes has been ruled out of the upcoming pink-ball Test and three T20Is against India.

Haynes had suffered a right hamstring injury during the third ODI against India which was played on Sunday and she was forced to leave the field during Australia's bowling innings.

"Unfortunately her hamstring is no good," cricket.com.au quoted Australia head coach Matthew Mott as saying.

"She's devastated -- obviously Test matches don't come around too often, she's a key member of our squad so our thoughts are with her at the moment," he added.

As a result, Beth Mooney is likely to open alongside Alyssa Healy in the pink-ball Test against India, beginning on Thursday.

Mott also said that he is hopeful of leg-spinner Georgia Wareham being declared fit to make her debut.

"Georgia's ticking all the boxes for her return to play. She was very sensible around that -- she felt something quite early, got treatment and has been doing everything she can to get it right," said Mott.

"Personally, I really hope she gets through it after missing out in the last Test we played. She's a key member; no matter what the wicket serves up, she's a wicket-taker and she's an incredibly good thing for this team -- she leads the way in the field and her batting is evolving all the time," he added.

Australia Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht