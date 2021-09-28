Tamil Nadu Cricket Association league set to return to three-day format in 2022

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is planning to make the First Division League a three-day affair from next season.

It is understood that the association, which introduced the two-day format in 2019, wanted to return to its old model this season itself, but given the tight calendar, it decided against it and intends to introduce the changes from the 2022/23 season.

Ever since TNCA went ahead with the two-day format, it hasn't helped Tamil Nadu to improve on their below-par performances in the Ranji Trophy. There are also concerns that it deprives the upcoming talent the chance to build red-ball specific skills, particularly at a time when the team is struggling for consistency from the batting unit.

While the pitches they play on at home have also proven to be their biggest undoing in the last couple of seasons where the Ranji Trophy was scheduled, the TNCA is now planning to put a long-term plan in place.

And foremost among them is to resurrect the First Division League. "We are in talks with the teams as well to make it three-day matches. Since we had to accommodate the TNPL and finish the previous season (First Division) we couldn’t do it this season. But ultimately with Ranji Trophy in focus, the first division will be a three-day affair," TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told this newspaper.

It is understood that before the senior domestic season begins, there will be an extended camp. While the camp for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 squad will begin in the first week of October, there are plans to have a separate one for the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy probables simultaneously. The venues for the camp are yet to be decided. However, Coimbatore and Salem stand a good chance of hosting the one for Ranji Trophy.

"Since there has been a long gap, the selectors and the head coach have asked for a preparation camp format-wise. They have also requested for different types of pitches and since the ones in Chennai have all been active, Salem or Coimbatore could host these camps. We should finalise everything in the coming week," Ramasaamy said.

Talent scouting committee

Meanwhile, the TNCA is all set to form a talent spotting committee that will have camps across the state in the coming months. The 3-member committee will include former cricketers S Srinivasan, US Kumar and AS Sathish Kumar and will take place in each zone with focus on U-14s, U-16s and U-19s.