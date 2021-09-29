STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL

Young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Published: 29th September 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Young India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League, the event organisers announced on Wednesday.

It will be a debut season for the 21-year-old Rodrigues, beginning October 14.

Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav have been signed up by Sydney Sixers.

"For me, the main goal over here will be just to pull back and play cricket, play some good cricket and enjoy what I'm doing. I know when I do that and when I'm in that headspace, I'm able to give it my best," Rodrigues was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Rodrigues was not part of the Indian team that lost the ODI series 1-2 to hosts Australia but she had a decent stint in the recent Hundred series where she scored 249 runs in seven innings for the Northern Superchargers.

"The goal is whatever happens, I want to give it my 100 per cent each and every time I'm on the field and hopefully (we can win) the cup for the Renegades.

"I'm super excited, I'm really looking forward to it and there's so much that I'm going to learn, I'm sure about that," she said.

Renegades coach Simon Helmot was impressed with the way Rodrigues played in 'The Hundred' "Jemimah is an immensely talented young player, who is already making her mark on the world stage at 21," the coach said.

"She was superb recently in The Hundred over in the UK. She's is a dynamic player who can score quickly and to all parts of the ground."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WBBL Womens Big Bash League Melbourne Renegades Jemimah Rodrigues
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp