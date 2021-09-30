India vs Australia Women's Day/Night Test: Play resumes, 87 overs to be played

By PTI

GOLD COAST: The first day's play in the one-off Day/Night Test between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia resumed after a rain interruption here.

Due to the disruption, 87 overs of play will be possible instead of the usual 90 in a day.

The match started at Gold Coast time 7:20 pm (2.50pm IST).

The tea will now be taken at 8:45pm (4:15pm IST) till 9:05pm (4:35pm IST).

The final session will be from 9:05 pm (4:35 pm IST) to 10:30 pm (6 pm) with an additional 30 minutes allowed.

India resumed at 114 for 1.

Australia won the toss and opted to field.