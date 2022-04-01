Lucknow batters make Giants leap against CSK 

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings is known for giving players a long rope. They have never believed in the policy of constant chopping and changing. But in this edition of the IPL, CSK made three changes after their defeat in the first match, some forced and some tactical, while trying to get back to winning ways. Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwaine Pretorius were drafted in. Adam Milne had a side strain and had to sit out. Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner were left out.

Put in to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai got off to an excellent start with opener Robin Uthappa (50) putting his experience to effective use. Shivam Dube (49) played his role to perfection as CSK made 210 for seven in 20 overs on Thursday. However, that proved to be not enough as Lucknow batters stole the show to help team post a thrilling six-wicket win with three balls to spare. Openers Quinton de Kock (61) and KL Rahul laid the platform before Evin Lewis’ brilliant 23-ball 55 ensured a win for the newcomers.

Lucknow began cautiously with both Rahul and De Kock at the helm. Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande opened the new look attack for CSK. The pair’s inexperience of bowling at this level was exploited both the batsmen as they scored runs at will.

CSK clearly missed the services of Deepak Chahar. Dwayne Bravo coming into the attack almost gave a breakthrough when he induced de Kock to play a false shot in the extra-covers where Moeen Ali dropped a sitter. Earlier, Robin Uthappa straightway got into the act scoring boundaries off the first two balls from Avesh Khan, bringing excitement in the stands.Uthappa’s experience and Gaikwad’s presence set the mood for CSK. After the Maharashtrian ran himself out, Uthappa and Moeen made mince meat of the stingless Lucknow attack.

Uthappa’s flicks off Dushmantha Chameera, where the ball cleared the fence like a missile, were elegant and spoke of the Karnataka-born player’s class. Uthappa’s shot selection was spot on and he inspired Moeen to join the party as well. The southpaw displayed his flair for timing and ability to pick up the gaps at the expense of Krunal Pandya as the Baroda player conceded 14 runs in an over as Chennai finished the power play with 73 runs.

Uthappa, after notching up his 26th fifty in the IPL, fell leg before to a straighter one from Ravi Bishnoi. When it looked like Moeen (35) and Shivam Dube would stitch a big partnership, the former was castled by Avesh. Dube put his height to good use to pick the length early and carting the ball all over the ropes. They added 60 runs in 37 balls which set the platform for CSK to post a challenging score. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni helped CSK register their first 200-plus total of the season.

Brief scores: CSK 210/7 in 20 overs (Uthappa 50, Bishnoi 2/24) lost to LSG 211/4 in 19.3 overs (De Kock 61, Lewis 55 n.o, Rahul 40).