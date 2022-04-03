STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
193 on this pitch should have been chased: Mumbai skipper Rohit

Published: 03rd April 2022 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma during match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels his team should have chased down a target of 194 against Rajasthan Royals on a good track after suffering their second loss in as many games at the onset of the Indian Premier League.

MI lost by 23 runs and the absence of injured senior batter Suryakumar Yadav was visible.

However skipper Rohit said that they will not risk playing him unless he completely recovers from his hand injury.

"I thought they batted well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings, we tried everything we could to get him out. But I thought 193 on that pitch could've been chased, especially when we needed 70 in 7 overs. But these things can happen and its early days. We can learn," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, the skipper did note the positives from the game.

"Few,' he said, adding, "Bumrah bowling well. Mills as well. And Tilak played exceptionally. And Ishan's batting was terrific. I thought one of those two batting till the end would have made the difference."

However, the skipper was noncommittal when asked if Surya was available for the next game.

"He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky."

