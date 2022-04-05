School cricket back on Chennai's map post COVID lockdown

Alwin Lawrance By

School grounds across the city are once again buzzing with the roar and cheer of sprightly students, who were buckled to their seats in the homeschool set-up for two years. After the pandemic put a full stop to all sporting events, it is only in February that activities resumed, bringing them some much-needed relief.

Coaches of different sports would agree that it is often in the teenage years that the basics are shaped, offering the initial direction towards professional pursuits. In a city like Chennai, where school cricket plays a huge role in moulding the future of the state team in senior levels like Ranji Trophy, it is a fresh beginning.

With the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association resuming the B Somasundaram Trophy for the U-14 city schools, there is an air of of excitement and anxiety among the parents, coaches and players.

"First of all, it is a great initiative to see the TNCA host the tournament again. Because the boys have lost two crucial years, and it is beginning from scratch. Sans physical activities, some bad habits have crept in them. It is about time it is corrected," says VR Vamsi, a businessman, and father of VR Dharshak .

The TNCA is aware of the challenges. Having seen how the Under-19 players took time to get into the groove, it is taking a less harsh approach with the U-14 players. MA Sathish Kumar, former Tamil Nadu player, who is a member of the TNCA's talent hunt committee, says, the priority now is to make them enjoy the sport again.

MA Sathish Kumar

"If you stop learning something for two years, you will obviously forget a lot. The boys entered into the world of video games and movies. It’s a huge task for us to get their passion back to the pre-pandemic levels," Sathish says.

"The fear of COVID is still lingering around and some parents are hesitant to send their boys (for practice). It has been difficult to convince them. The first task is to communicate with the boys and know their mental state because they have been totally indoors. Without physical activities, their stamina level has dropped immensely. It is going to take some time," he adds.

Even the participating schools have their set of roadblocks. While some of them had a set team two years back, they are now forced to ring in changes and prepare for the tournament at a short notice.

Karthik, coach of St John's Public School, says, "Two years back, we had a strong team and now those boys have exceeded the age-limit. So, we had to form a new team and train them harder. Our school management is giving us support in every possible way."

On priority

