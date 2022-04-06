STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angkrish and Hardik put Mumbai on top

Centuries by Angkrish Raghuvanshi (112) and Hardik Tamore (152 batting)

Published: 06th April 2022

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Photo | Twitter/ ACCMedia1)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Centuries by Angkrish Raghuvanshi (112) and Hardik Tamore (152 batting) put Mumbai in command against Tamil Nadu as the Hardik Tamore-led side posted 303/3 in 90 overs on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy U-25 match at CAP grounds,  Puducherry. Angkrish and Hardik added 230 runs in 59.1 overs. 

Brief scores: Mumbai 303/3 in 90 ovs (Raghuvanshi 112, Tamore 152 batting) vs Tamil Nadu.

Vairamuthu bags gold
Tamil Nadu won the overall championship and topped the table at the 45th senior national tennikoit championship held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Tamil Nadu contingent, which comprised of 12 players, was led by M Vairamuthu from Hatsun Tennikoit Academy and coached by Murali. Tamil Nadu was closely followed by Karnataka who came second. M Vairamuthu, India’s No 1 ranked tennikoit player from Tamil Nadu who is training at Hatsun Tennikoit Academy, won the men’s singles gold medal by beating I Kiran Kumar of Karnataka. 

Gandhinagar club win
Gandhinagar Club blanked Madras Club ‘B’ 3-0 in the 45-plus event of the 29th Sanmar TNTA Chennai city club tennis league.

Volleyball selection trials
The Volleyball Federation of India has nominated selection committee that will select the Tamil Nadu state youth, men and women teams for the 23rd youth national volleyball championship which will be held in  Uttarakhand from April 11 to 16. A selection trials will be held on April 6, at St Joseph’s college, Tiruchy at 7.00 a.m. 

