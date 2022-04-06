IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed steal show as RCB sink Rajasthan Royals

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 15th edition of the IPL might be in its early stages, but some teams have drawn attention with their approach. One of them being Rajasthan Royals, who came into their fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, with back-to-back wins. Their philosophy has been simple, especially their batters going after the bowling. Scores of 210 and 193 being a strong indicator of their strength.

However, the surface at the venue was a tad different. The ball did not come onto the bat for the Royals batters to play their natural game. In all, Bangalore bowlers had to show discipline against a strong batting line-up. The opener finished with a flurry of sixes at the end to score a 47-ball 70 and help their team end up with 169/3. But his innings was overshadowed by the brilliance of Dinesh Karthik in the second innings. The man from Tamil Nadu stole the show with a stunning 23-ball 44 to steer his team to a four-wicket victory from a difficult situation. He received some major support from Shahbaz Ahmed, who came up with one of his best innings (26-ball 45) in RCB colours.

The target was always going to be a tricky one, and Bangalore started on a bright note with openers Faf Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat playing positive cricket. They went at eight runs per over during the powerplay, but the introduction of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was let go by RCB ahead of the auction, made matters difficult. The leg-spinner brought his A game to dismiss Du Plessis and when Virat Kohli was run out via the Chahal/Sanju Samson combination, Bangalore were on the backfoot. As Chahal clean bowled David Willey, and Trent Boult sent back Sherfane Rutherford, all eyes were on Karthik, who walked in at number seven in the 13th over.

The required rate was above 11 runs per over, but the wicket-keeper batter decided to take on the bowlers from the first few balls he faced. He started to time the ball brilliantly, and when R Ashwin conceded 21 runs in the 14th over, the hopes in the RCB dressing room also visibly increased. There was an element of confidence in his batting as Karthik began to play audacious shots, including sweeps to paceman Navdeep Saini. With Shahbaz also scoring quick runs, the required run rate dropped to a gettable nine per over.

As the partnership between Karthik and Shahbaz crossed the 50-run mark, Bangalore were in the driver’s seat as they needed 32 from 24 balls. After playing a quiet Chahal over, Shahbaz took on Boult for a four and a six before falling prey to the Kiwi speedster and RCB eventually won with five balls to spare as Harshal Patel hit the winning six.

Brief scores: RR 169/3 in 20 ovs (Buttler 70 n.o, Hetmyer 42 n.o) lost to RCB 173/6 in 19.1 ovs (Ahmed 45, Karthik 44 n.o, Chahal 2/15).