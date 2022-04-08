STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pant fined for DC's slow over-rate against LSG 

Published: 08th April 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

DC lost by six wickets to LSG here on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.

DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target.

