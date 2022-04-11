STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babar Azam, Rachael Haynes emerge ICC players of the month for March

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for March.

Published: 11th April 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam, and Australia's run-machine Rachael Haynes have been named the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for March by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Azam had several thrilling batting displays in Pakistan's multi-format series against Australia recently. He amassed 390 runs in the three-Test series, which the hosts lost 0-1.

But Azam's superb contribution was highlighted by his record-breaking innings of 196 in the second Test, which salvaged a draw for his side on the final day in Karachi.

His exploits during the subsequent three-match ODI series in March also cemented his claim as the standout player in international cricket during the month. His scores of 57 and 114 -- the latter helping his side chase down an imposing 349 set by Australia -- saw Pakistan clinch the ODI series 2-1.

Azam received the award ahead of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite and Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins, and in doing so, became the first player to win the ICC Men's 'Player of the Month' award on two occasions, after being crowned back in April 2021.

Rachael Haynes had a formidable set of displays on the road to Australia's seventh ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy. She scored 429 runs in eight games at an average of 61.28, her feats at the top of the order proving crucial to her side's unbeaten run to the final, where they thrashed England to lift the trophy at Christchurch in New Zealand.

Her 130 against England in the opening game set the tone for a dominant unbeaten run to the final, while her other standout performance came in the form of a classy 85 during the semifinal win against the West Indies.

She overcame fellow nominees Sophie Ecclestone (England) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) for the award.

