Andrew McDonald to be full-time Australia men's cricket coach in all three formats: Report

Cricket Australia has reportedly found a replacement for Justin Langer and is set to name Andrew McDonald as the new full-time head coach in the coming days.

Published: 12th April 2022

Australia's interim cricket coach Andrew McDonald

Australia's interim cricket coach Andrew McDonald (R) (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) has reportedly found a replacement for Justin Langer and is set to name Andrew McDonald as the new full-time head coach in the coming days, according to News Corp on Tuesday.

The report added that McDonald -- who had been made interim coach of the side after the 51-year-old Langer had stepped down following disagreement over the extension of his contract -- is poised to accept the role of the new men's head coach.

McDonald has recently returned with the side from the gruelling tour of Pakistan, which saw Australia win the three-Test series 1-0 and also take the honours in the one-off T20I. Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

A report in sen.com.au quoting News Corp said that, "It's reported that the CA hierarchy identified McDonald as their man late last week and has since offered him the job. While the final negotiations are ongoing, it's understood the former Australian all-rounder will take the job in the coming days."

McDonald had said in February before embarking on the tour of Pakistan that he was waiting for Cricket Australia to sort out the specifics of his assignment. "I look on with interest to see where they land on that," McDonald had said.

The report added that CA want a coach for all three formats and McDonald has "seemingly come around to that idea".

However, given the taxing nature of the job, CA is understood to have granted "time off for specific series", according to the report.

