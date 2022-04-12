STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Williamson half century helps Sunrisers snap Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run

Sunrisers thus recorded their second consecutive win after defeating Chennai Super Kings on Saturday last, while it was the Titan's first defeat after a hat-trick of wins.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets, during the IPL match 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

NAVI MUMBAI: Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League’s form team having won three in as many games to start the season, have had the desired results because of their bowlers.

Their new ball wicket-takers have combined well with lead spinner, Rashid Khan. Shubman Gill’s aggressive approach has allowed to dictate terms.

On Monday, though, they had Hardik Pandya who stepped up with a gritty half-century while Abhinav Manohar lifted them to 162/7 which proved to be not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target in fairly comfortable manner thanks to skipper Kane Williamson’s mature half-century. 

Hardik lost the toss and he was soon walking out inside the powerplay.

Even though they had a decent start, Hyderabad, who had won one in three coming into the match, helped them with some wayward bowling (10 wides came in the opening three overs alone). However, the trio of Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Matthew Wade were all back in the pavillion after scratchy knocks.  

Suddenly, Hyderabad were on top having reduced Gujarat to 63 for 3. Full marks for Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson for shuffling his bowlers well and maintaining the pressure.

Pandya began sedately keeping in mind the situation. But after getting hit on the helmet visor off a flyer from Umran Mallik, he showed lot of determination and picked up boundaries at will. He kept chatting often with David Miller in order to try and register a partnership.

Williamson employed Umran Mallik, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar against him in order to prevent the India all-rounder from playing his shots freely.

To an extent, this ploy was successful for Hyderabad.
Pandya and Miller added 40 runs for the fourth wicket.

After that partnership finished, the skipper guided Abhinav Manohar and stitched a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. Abhinav rode on the generosity of Hyderabad fielders (dropped thrice) to post 35.

Rahul Tewatia has a strike rate of 143.7 against pacers in the IPL.

He came in when only when seven balls were left in the Gujarat innings and thus could not do much. Natarajan bowled a good final over where he conceded only seven runs and took the wicket of Khan.

Chasing 163 for the win, Hyderabad began slowly as both Mohammed Shami and Pandya bowled intelligent lines and did not give Abhishek Sharma and Williamson to play their shots.

Shami gave away just six runs in his first two overs. Pandya, who just gave one run in his first over and four in his next, has shown improvement in his bowling with every passing game.  

Khan gave the first breakthrough as he induced Abhishek (42) to play a false shot.

Williamson (57) took them closer to the target and Nicholas Pooran completed the rest with a quickfire 34 off just 18 balls as Hyderabad beat Gujarat comfortably by eight wickets with five balls to spare. 

Brief scores: GT 162/7 in 20 ovs (Hardik 50 n.o; Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvaneshwar 2/37) lost to SRH 168/2 in 19.1 overss (Williamson 57,  Abhishek 42, Pooran 34 n.o). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans IPL
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp