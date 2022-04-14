Rohit Sharma reaches milestone of 500 fours in IPL

By ANI

PUNE: It was yet another milestone for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as he became the fifth batter to achieve this feat.

Rohit Sharma achieved this feat against Punjab Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. He also became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in the T20 cricket.

However, other than Rohit Sharma's achievements of hitting 500 fours in the IPL and 10,000 runs in T20s there was nothing much to celebrate for Mumbai Indians as they lost to Punjab Kings by 12 runs, which was their fifth defeat of the season in as many matches.

Mumbai Indians failed to chase a 199-run target against Punjab Kings as they could only manage to score 186/9 in 20 overs. Post-match Mumbai Indians were also fined Rs 24 lakh for a slow over-rate.