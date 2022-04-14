STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sir Mutha School win Somasundaram Trophy  

Riding on Haran Kartik’s 4/46, Sir Mutha School defeated Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ team by 15 runs in the final to claim the B Somasundaram Trophy on Wednesday.

Published: 14th April 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on Haran Kartik’s 4/46, Sir Mutha School defeated Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ team by 15 runs in the final to claim the B Somasundaram Trophy on Wednesday. Brief scores: Sir Mutha School 214/6 in 50 ovs (Deepak 66, Jayant 4/45) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 199 in 47.5 ovs (Ravindran 53, Kartik 4/46).

State-level volleyball meet
MOP Vaishnav College for Women and Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls HSS will conduct a state-level volleyball tournament organised by the GKM Volleyball Foundation. The tournament will be held from April 14-16 and top teams from leading schools and colleges will be seen in action.

Sanjanashree excels 
S Sanjanashree, a class four student of Velammal Vidyalaya, annexure, won a gold medal in mix spot event at the 2nd Tamil Nadu field indoor archery championship in recurve bow in the U-10 girls category held at PA education institutions, Pollachi, Coimbatore.

MOP bag cricket crown
MOP Vaishnav college for women bagged several titles at the DPE-TNPESU rolling trophy organized by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Melakottaiyur. Results: Hockey: MOP Vaishnav bt TNPESU 2-0. Cricket: MOP Vaishnav bt QMC by nine wickets.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp