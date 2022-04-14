Sir Mutha School win Somasundaram Trophy  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Haran Kartik’s 4/46, Sir Mutha School defeated Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ team by 15 runs in the final to claim the B Somasundaram Trophy on Wednesday. Brief scores: Sir Mutha School 214/6 in 50 ovs (Deepak 66, Jayant 4/45) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega International School ‘A’ 199 in 47.5 ovs (Ravindran 53, Kartik 4/46).

State-level volleyball meet

MOP Vaishnav College for Women and Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls HSS will conduct a state-level volleyball tournament organised by the GKM Volleyball Foundation. The tournament will be held from April 14-16 and top teams from leading schools and colleges will be seen in action.

Sanjanashree excels

S Sanjanashree, a class four student of Velammal Vidyalaya, annexure, won a gold medal in mix spot event at the 2nd Tamil Nadu field indoor archery championship in recurve bow in the U-10 girls category held at PA education institutions, Pollachi, Coimbatore.

MOP bag cricket crown

MOP Vaishnav college for women bagged several titles at the DPE-TNPESU rolling trophy organized by Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Melakottaiyur. Results: Hockey: MOP Vaishnav bt TNPESU 2-0. Cricket: MOP Vaishnav bt QMC by nine wickets.

