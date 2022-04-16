IPL 2022; DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj