IPL 2022; DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan and Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.
Published: 16th April 2022 07:24 PM | Last Updated: 16th April 2022 07:25 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj