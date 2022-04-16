STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022; DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan and Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (L) and Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Faf du Plessis. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

