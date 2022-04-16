STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: Former India coach Ravi Shastri backs Royal Challengers Bangalore to make to playoffs

Shastri said that the team's new captain Du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are going to play an important role this season.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri is backing Royal Challengers Bangalore to make the playoffs of the ongoing IPL, having played some good cricket under new skipper Faf du Plessis.

After kicking off their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings, three-time runners-up RCB bounced back to defeat Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. "I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game," Shastri told Star Sports.

Shastri further said that the team's new captain Du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are going to play an important role this season.

"Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He's capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB's perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them," Shastri added.

Their three-match winning streak, though, was halted by Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

