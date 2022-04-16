STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: SRH'S Rahul Tripathi on playing match-winning knock against KKR

Rahul Tripathi - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rahul Tripathi's superlative performance of 71 runs off 37 balls paved way for a comprehensive win of seven wickets for SunRisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

In his match-winning performance, he timed his innings to perfection and picked his bowlers to attack taking Aman Hakim Khan and Varun Chakravarthy to the cleaners.

"I had fun, it was special with KKR and is special with SRH as well. Russell bangs in short and I was looking for the pull if he bowled short. Varun bowls well. I didn't expect him to bowl up. I went with the shot and wasn't pre-determined. So I thought of putting him under pressure, " said Rahul Tripathi in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul Tripathi previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and also played match-winning knocks for them and now he was up against them steering Hyderabad to victory chasing a 176-run target in 17.5 overs. "It's been special with KKR and with the SunRisers, the first few games have gone well. I have struggled with my health in the past week but they have supported me, " said Rahul Tripathi.

Rahul Tripathi has been a fighter and his fighting spirit has helped him perform in IPL. After not being retained by KKR he was picked for Rs 8.50 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad and with this kind of performance, he has truly shown his worth as a no.3 batter.

"I enjoy it a lot. There are tough days but on good days, I look to enjoy myself. Before going to bat I am a bit fidgety, I am happy I could play this innings today, " told Rahul Tripathi.

Rahul Tripathi bagged 'Player of the Match award for his blistering knock to guide his team to the third win of the season. 

