STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas Iyer: Ravi Shastri

Shreyas was given the responsibility of leading KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 and the Mumbaikar has done a decent job so far.

Published: 19th April 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Team India's former head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India's former head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas Iyer, who has impressed in his first season as Kolkata Knight Riders captain. Shreyas was given the responsibility of leading KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 and the Mumbaikar has done a decent job so far, with his team winning three and losing as many matches from six outings.

Shastri claims Shreyas will only get better and better as the tournament progresses. Speaking on Star Sports, Shastri said, "Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas. Look at his aggressive captaincy, you don't feel like he's leading KKR for the first time. Looks like he's been captaining them for the last 3 to 4 seasons and it is visible through his clarity of thoughts."

His mindset is clear about what brand of cricket he needs to play as a batter. At the same time, he's aware of what he as a captain needs to do to take his team to the playoffs and win the title.

"I've liked the way he's spoken during the pre and post-match conferences and that shows he's clear with his plans. I am convinced he'll go a long way."

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has backed Shreyas to come back stronger after back-to-back defeats in the last two games because he possesses a good brain and also has the support of some seasoned campaigners.

"I think despite suffering back-to-back defeats, it is possible for Shreyas to regather his troops and bounce back. When he became captain of the Delhi Capitals, he just got them better and better with every season," Bishop said.

"It will take him a little settling period here (at KKR) but he's got some seasoned campaigners around him. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are experienced players. Coach Brendon McCullum is also very experienced. So I have no doubt that Shreyas will get the guys going."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp