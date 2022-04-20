STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
English pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad available for selection in County Championship

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Saqib Mahmood will be available for selection in their respective counties for round three of the County Championship.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:48 PM

England pacer James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Legendary English pacer James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Saqib Mahmood will be available for selection in their respective counties for round three of the County Championship, starting Thursday.

Anderson and Mahmood could feature in Lancashire's Division One clash with Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford. The north-west county took home maximum points after their 10-wicket win over Kent in round two, their first match of the season.

Broad could also travel with Nottinghamshire for their match against Durham at The Riverside in Division Two. His side has a win and a loss in their first two games.

England Men's players available for County Championship Round Three: James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey)

