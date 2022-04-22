STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC appoints Pakistan's Wasim Khan as its General Manager-Cricket

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC on Friday appointed Wasim Khan, the former chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, as its General Manager - Cricket to succeed Geoff Allardice.

Khan, who will take up his post next month, was also previously the Chief Executive of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Chance to Shine.

He last held the post of PCB CEO.

He will take over from Allardice who spent eight years in the role before being appointed as the ICC CEO.

"I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can't wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport," Khan said in an ICC statement.

"I'm particularly excited by the ICC's commitment to the growth of the women's game, and I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade."

Welcoming Khan to his new position, his predecessor Allardice said: "He (Khan) brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his firsthand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle."

