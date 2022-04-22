STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jemimah continues to reign supreme

Skipper Shafali Verma continued her good form with the bat, hitting yet another quickfire half-century (29-ball 51) for Haryana against Saurashtra in the other Group E match. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After being left out of the World Cup squad, Jemimah Rodrigues is making a statement of sorts in the ongoing senior women’s T20 league as she smashed 93 runs from 54 balls against a star-studded Punjab side in a Group E encounter in Ranchi on Thursday.

Although the result didn’t go Mumbai’s way as fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia took Punjab home, Rodrigues hit the bowlers across the park in a knock that included eleven fours and three sixes. She has scored 158 runs in three innings so far, averaging 52.67 while striking at 164.58. 

Skipper Shafali Verma continued her good form with the bat, hitting yet another quickfire half-century (29-ball 51) for Haryana against Saurashtra in the other Group E match. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu scored 117/5 against Bihar in a Group B clash in Thiruvananthapuram. With the ball, K Ramyashri’s miserly spell, where she conceded just one run in four overs, helped them beat Bihar by 28 runs.

