STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2022: It was full toss, umpire stuck to his decision: RR's Sanju Samson on no-ball controversy

In the third ball, Powellagain hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

Published: 23rd April 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: RR Skipper Sanju Samson has opined that the umpire's refusal to check a no-ball in the final over of the thriller match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was very clear and he had stuck to it.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over to left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. In the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

But the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball and even refused to consult the third umpire hence Pant threatened to forfeit the match and asked both Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field.

"It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But the batsman wanted it as a no-ball. I think the umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it, We wanted to be around him (McCoy) and wanted to put a smile on his face. Not easy for a bowler after conceding three sixes. We wanted to change the plan so we took our time, to give the bowler a breather," said Sanju Samson in a post-match presentation.

ALSO READ| DC doesn't stand for what happened, have to accept umpire's decision: Shane Watson

With this win, the inaugural champions go to the top of the points table with five wins in seven matches. In a match chasing a mammoth target of 223 runs, Delhi was restricted to 207/8 and lost the match by 15 runs.

"The last game was a tough one, and this game too, with Powell hitting those sixes. It's important to stay calm and trust your teammates. You need to back yourself. Can't say anything about the toss. Losing toss is working, so we'll like to stick to that. Don't think there was much dew, but the bowlers are experienced enough to bowl in these conditions," he added.

ALSO READ| Third umpire should have interfered and said it was no ball: Pant

Captain Sanju Samson played his 100th match for Rajasthan Royals - and he also went on to notch up over 5000 runs in T20s. Samson helped his team notch up 222/2 in 20 overs. Samson scored an unbeaten 46 off 19 balls hitting five fours and three sixes.

"Ashwin and Chahal have been bowling well, touch wood we continue to do it. It is normal to drop catches, even I dropped one in the last match. I told the players how to recover from that in the team meeting. He (Buttler) has been playing well, and that's a crucial part in this format. DDP is a smart cricketer and there's a lot more to come from him," said Samson. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RR Skipper Sanju Samson Umpire No-ball Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Powell Sanju Samson
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp