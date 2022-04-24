Pace is exciting but it is not everything: Former Australian pace Glenn McGrath

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia pace legend Glenn McGrath is pleased to be back in Chennai, a city that he considers to be his second home. Ever since he took up the coaching assignment as director of the MRF Pace Foundation from Dennis Lillee, he has been enjoying his periodical visits to the city.

Having landed on Friday, McGrath straightaway got into the act on Saturday afternoon by coaching a bunch of youngsters along with chief coach M Senthilnathan. "Pleased to be back in Chennai after almost three years. The situation is much better back home (Australia), things are getting back to normal. I think things are looking good in India as well and all sports activities are beginning,'' said McGrath.

"After landing here on Friday night, I got to see the end of the IPL match (Delhi Capitals game). What happened is not acceptable,'' added McGrath, shaking his head in disapproval.

Umran Malik, with regular speeds of 150-plus kmph, has captured the eye of everyone with his performance so far. His dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with a perfect yorker has been the talking point among those who follow the game.

"Pace is very good, but it is not everything. There are different aspects to fast bowling. Mitchell Johnson, during the Ashes (initial phase of his career), bowled with raw pace and with control and that's why he was a dangerous bowler. One should try to emulate Johnson,'' said McGrath, not getting too carried away by Malik's exploit.

"Bowling a yorker is nice and with pace, is dangerous," added the Aussie pace guru, insisting that Malik is still a work-in-progress.

Another medium pacer who is making waves is Tamil Nadu's T Natarajan. Coming back after a knee injury, he has been effective for Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking up two or more wickets in each and every game.

The key thing is that he has been able to breakthroughs in the powerplay and at the death. McGrath felt it is vital for pacers like Natarajan to look after themselves in order to deliver consistently.

"There is no shortcut. One has to train the body to be fit for this (international) level. Off the field, too, one needs to keep the body in shape. Once you are playing at this level (international, IPL), your body should be used to it (demands of the international game). It is fine to play matches, but it is also important to look after yourself off the field, to keep your body in shape,'' noted the Pigeon, as he is affectionately called world over.

The pace legend still cannot believe that his former teammate and dear friend Shane Warne is no more. He has fond memories of the late leggie and insists that they are yet to recover from the shock. "I have fond memories of Warne. If it can happen (heart attack) to Warne, it can happen to anybody,'' said McGrath.

The T20 World Cup is due to be held in Australia this year. With the likes of Jos Buttler, KL Rahul scoring centuries in the IPL and several West Indian, Australian and New Zealand cricketers also producing runs, the World Cup could be a highly-engaging event.

But McGrath felt, the batters won't have it easy as grounds in Australia, as compared to grounds used for IPL, will be much bigger. The conditions are also bound to be tricky. "With all these guys (Butler, Rahul) doing well, the World cup in Australia will be exciting. Yes, the grounds in Australia are big when compared to those where the IPL is held, but one has to adapt to the conditions. We have seen excellent strike-rates in the IPL, but in the World Cup, the strike-rates will be a little less (due to big grounds)," he added.