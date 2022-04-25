STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

CSK has won just two matches out of seven games, while PBKS has three wins against four defeats.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a shot during an IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in an IPL game here on Monday.

CSK fielded the same playing XI that won the last game and Mumbai Indians, while PBKS made three changes, bringing in Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora.

Teams: 
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

