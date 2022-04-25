STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants knock Mumbai Indians out of IPL with 36-run win 

Skipper KL Rahul smashed his second hundred as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6 and then restricted MI to 132 for 8 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of Indian Premier League after losing their eighth successive match by 36 runs to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Rahul's 103 not out off 62 balls was laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

The second-highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 as other batters failed to make significant contribution.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs while Kieron Pollard had best figures with 2 for 8 in two overs.

When MI batted, all the Lucknow bowlers chipped in with wickets but special performance came from Dushmantha Chameera who conceded only 14 runs in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: LSG 168/6 (KL Rahul 103 not out off 62 balls, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31) MI 132 for 8 (Rohit Sharma 39, Krunal Pandya 3/19, Dushmantha Chameera 0/14).
 

