Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh for second over rate offence

It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season after he was fined Rs 12 lakh for the first offence.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in their IPL game against Mumbai Indians. It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. He was fined Rs 12 lakh for the first offence.

"KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower. This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences," said the IPL in a statement.

Lucknow Super Giants registered a comfortable 36-run win over Mumbai Indians, as they rode on Rahul's hundred.

