IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

By IANS

MUMBAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Gujarat, who have lost just one out of their seven matches in the IPL 2022 so far, didn't make any change in their squad for this game.

"We are gonna bowl first. Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl," said Hardik at the toss.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led Hyderabad made one change in their playing XI as fit-again Washington Sundar came in place of Jagadeesha Suchith.

"The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back and has recovered fairly quickly and is a big player for our team," said Williamson.

"Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonable gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready," he added.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

--IANS

avn/cs