STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kohli will emerge from this run of low scores: Bangar 

Bangar has also worked closely with Kohli on the national team when he was the batting coach. The former India international also acknowledged the top-order's form is a concern.

Published: 27th April 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar (Photo | PTI)

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar reiterated that star batter Virat Kohli will soon "emerge" out of the lean phase he is experiencing at the moment and help his team win games going forward in the IPL.

Kohli's scores in his last five innings read 9, 0, 0, 12, and 1. The manner of his dismissals also shows that he is not in the best of form.

"Regarding Kohli's form, he's a great cricketer. He's experienced these highs and lows many times before. I've observed him from close quarters. He has the spirit and he'll emerge from this run of low scores. In the coming crucial games, he'll help us win," Bangar said at the post-match press conference after RCB's 29-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"We aren't talking about anything different (in practice), to be honest. The way he prepares, he always puts himself out of his comfort zone and prepares and that's his specialty."

"This is why he can emerge from tough situations and his attitude is commendable. Yes, he's had a low run of scores but he is so mentally strong, he'll be able to put in better performance," he added.

Bangar has also worked closely with Kohli on the national team when he was the batting coach. The former India international also acknowledged the top-order's form is a concern.

"We've all seen that negotiating the new ball is a challenge for most of the teams. Whenever we lose early wickets, we sort of lose them in clusters and that's what is pulling the team back, and [we are] rightly [losing] games that we should have won. That's why we are not able to finish the job."

 RCB captain Faf du Plessis also backed Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, to make a strong comeback. RCB has won five games and lost four so far in the season. They currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCB Sanjay Bangar IPL Virat Kohli Cricket T20 World Cup
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp