STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2022: Umran's fifer goes in vain as Gujarat beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.

Published: 28th April 2022 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of David Miller of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Pacer Umran Malik's maiden fifer (5/25) went in vain as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/39), Yash Dayal (1/24), Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Chasing a big total, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha smashed a solid half-century(68 off 38) and kept Gujarat alive in the chase. However, apart from him, most of the Gujarat batters -- Shubman Gill (22), David Miller (17), Hardik Pandya (10) couldn't score big despite getting the starts.

But, lower down the order, it was Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11), who kept Gujarat in the game till the last over.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings bowled by Marco Jansen and Tewatia hit one six while Rashid smashed three sixes to take their team over the victory line.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad -- 195/6 in 20 Overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39) lost to Gujarat Titans 199/5 in 20 Overs (Wriddhiman Saha 68, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out; Umran Malik 5/25) by 5 wickets--IANS

avn/inj

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad GT SH
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp