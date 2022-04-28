STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stokes appointed as captain of England’s test cricket team

Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Ben Stokes was appointed as captain of England’s test cricket team on Thursday.

The allrounder replaced Joe Root, who quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 test matches.

Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.

It is the first big decision by Rob Key, the former England batsman who was recently hired as managing director of men’s cricket in England.

“He epitomizes the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket,” Key said. “I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honor. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

