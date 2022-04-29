STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh backs Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma to come good

Kishan, who was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 15.25 crore, started well but soon suffered a slump in form and has so far failed to justify his price-tag.

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh

Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh on Friday backed his out-of-form skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to find their touch in the remaining matches of IPL-15. Kishan, who was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 15.25 crore, started well but soon suffered a slump in form and has so far failed to justify his price-tag.

The Jharkhand dasher has managed to score just 199 runs from eight matches at an average of 28.43. "We've addressed a few things that we feel that he (Kishan) can improve on. Obviously it's about getting better during the course of the game," Robin said at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals.

"As you know, he (Kishan) started very well. But he fell away a little bit. We sort of revisited the entire tournament, we addressed a few things and we're hoping that he'll get back the same sort of form that he started with," added Robin.

Rohit is also battling a prolonged lean patch and has managed just 153 runs from eight outings, averaging 19.13. But Robin was confident that the star opener would come back strong. "As a batsman you need to address what you think is important to you. I think he's (Rohit) put in a lot of work. We've spent a lot of time with him, at the nets, at the ground," he said.

"And I think like Ishan Kishan, we have addressed what he needs to do. As an individual, as a batsman, as a senior batsman, he knows his responsibility. So that is something he has put his hand up for and I'm pretty sure he'll come back very strongly," said Robin.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the race for play-offs after losing eight games on the trot.

