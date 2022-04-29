STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

There is nothing agricultural about KL Rahul's batting: Sunil Gavaskar

In the ongoing IPL-15, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (L) and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (L) and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The elegant KL Rahul's ability to score at a healthy rate by playing textbook stroke has caught the attention of none other than batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who feels it's a message that one doesn't need to manufacture shots to score quickly.

In the ongoing IPL-15, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians. With 368 runs, he is the second highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "He's been outstanding. The best part about KL Rahul's batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke. So what he has actually told you with his shot-making skills is that you don't have to manufacture shots. If you've got the shots, use them and the selection of his shots has been outstanding."

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lavished praise on the Karnataka batter claiming his batting to be a breath of fresh air. Pietersen said, "He has a wide range of shots in his armoury. So he can hit you over back-foot point, he can slice you for a six. He can hit you over extra-cover, he can hit you down the ground, and he can pick you over midwicket. So, he really is a 360-degree batter. I mean, he's a breath of fresh air. You can switch on the TV and watch him bat all day."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the right-handed batter plays according to the situation. Irfan said, "Lokesh Rahul is the batsman who can increase or decrease the striker rate according to the situation. He has the style, the elegance and aggression to build his innings the way he wants. He has a sound technique and a good temperament. He is gauging the situations and batting accordingly. Rahul knows very well when he needs to shift gears."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul KL Rahul batting Sunil Gavaskar IPL 15 IPL 2022 IPL updates Lucknow Super Giants
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp