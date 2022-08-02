Robinson Johnson bowls Fine Star to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Robinson Johnson took 5/35 as Fine Star CA bundled out Korattur CC for 143 in 139.5 overs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 match on Monday. In reply, they chased down the target with three wickets to spare as Senthil Kumar topscored with 37 in rain-interrupted 40 overs per side encounter.

Brief scores: I Division: Korattur CC 143 in 39.5 ovs (Akshai 42, Robinson Johnson 5/35) lost to Fine Star CA 146/7 in 36.3 ovs (Senthil 37, Vigneshwaran 3/37) II Division: Wheels India RC 169/9 in 30 ovs (Sai Aravind 35, Lithish 4/39,Shailender 3/35) lost to Seshadhri MCC 170/5 in 28.5 ovs (Padmanaban 69, Dinesh Antony 40). III Division: Sundar CC 171/9 in 30 Overs (Nagaraj 83 n.o, Santhosh 36) bt Lucas TVS RC 151/5 in 30 ovs (Venkateswara 45 n.o, Praveen Kumar 30, I. Junaid Mustaq 3/47). IV Division: SRF RC 166 in 23.2 ovs (Rajesh 41, Esswar 47, John Praveen Kumar 34, Dhanakoti 6/57) lost to Universal CC 168/3 in 19 ovs (Gowtham Raj 86, Rajesh Kumar 44 n.o), Stag CC 184/9 in 30 ovs (Raja 32, Vignesh 27, Vijayakumar 25, Gideon 29 n.o, Risha Rajas 4/35) bt SS CA 156/7 in 30 ovs (Manoj 38,Adithya 28 n.o, T. Ramaswamy 6/32).

Chengalpattu U-16 team

District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu has named the squad for U-16 Inter District tournament that is beginning in Coimbatore from August 22.

Squad: M Bhrath, S Srishanth, S Akash, L Vayunadh, P C Rohit, K Farhaan, A Pranav, R P Srivatsan, B Sandeep, Yaashwanth SKP, D Deepesh, Aneek Kumar Samal, S Natarajan.

Kishore makes waves

Chennai boy, Kishore Kumar outshone every competitor of his in the opening day of the Mahabs Point Break Challenge – one of the two back-to-back national surfing championships announced by the Surfing Federation of India. The two-day national surfing championship kicked off to a very competitive field.

