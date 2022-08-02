Home Sport Cricket

Robinson Johnson bowls Fine Star to victory

Robinson Johnson took 5/35 as Fine Star CA bundled out Korattur CC for 143 in 139.5 overs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 match on Monday.

Published: 02nd August 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Robinson Johnson took 5/35 as Fine Star CA bundled out Korattur CC for 143 in 139.5 overs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 match on Monday. In reply, they chased down the target with three wickets to spare as Senthil Kumar topscored with 37 in rain-interrupted 40 overs per side encounter.

Brief scores: I Division: Korattur CC 143 in 39.5 ovs (Akshai 42, Robinson Johnson 5/35) lost to Fine Star CA 146/7 in 36.3 ovs (Senthil 37, Vigneshwaran 3/37) II Division: Wheels India RC 169/9 in 30 ovs (Sai Aravind 35, Lithish 4/39,Shailender 3/35) lost to Seshadhri MCC 170/5 in 28.5 ovs (Padmanaban 69, Dinesh Antony 40). III Division: Sundar CC 171/9 in 30 Overs (Nagaraj 83 n.o, Santhosh 36)  bt Lucas TVS  RC 151/5 in 30 ovs (Venkateswara 45 n.o, Praveen Kumar 30, I. Junaid Mustaq 3/47). IV Division: SRF RC 166 in 23.2 ovs (Rajesh 41, Esswar 47, John Praveen Kumar 34, Dhanakoti 6/57) lost to Universal CC 168/3 in 19 ovs (Gowtham Raj 86, Rajesh Kumar 44 n.o),  Stag CC 184/9 in 30 ovs (Raja 32, Vignesh 27, Vijayakumar 25, Gideon 29 n.o, Risha Rajas 4/35) bt SS CA 156/7 in 30 ovs (Manoj 38,Adithya 28 n.o, T. Ramaswamy 6/32).

Chengalpattu U-16 team
District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu has named the squad for U-16 Inter District tournament that is beginning in Coimbatore from August 22. 

Squad: M Bhrath, S Srishanth, S Akash, L Vayunadh, P C Rohit, K Farhaan, A Pranav, R P Srivatsan, B Sandeep, Yaashwanth SKP, D Deepesh, Aneek Kumar Samal, S Natarajan.

Kishore makes waves
Chennai boy, Kishore Kumar outshone every competitor of his in the opening day of the Mahabs Point Break Challenge – one of the two back-to-back national surfing championships announced by the Surfing Federation of India. The two-day national surfing championship kicked off to a very competitive field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robinson Johnson TNCA Thiruvallur
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp