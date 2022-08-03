Home Sport Cricket

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's cricket team faces Barbados in virtual quarters

A few months ago, India had to surpass South Africa in a virtual quarterfinal during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand and they fell short by a few millimetres.

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo | Twitter )

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  From the moment the Indian women’s team left for the Commonwealth Games, the central theme of every media interaction has been the same. To win a medal for India, not just any medal, but gold. But, for India to have a chance at it, they would have to get past the Barbados challenge on Wednesday.

It’s a virtual quarterfinal. Both India and Barbados have lost to Australia and have beaten Pakistan. If India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is coming on the back of a thumping win against their geographical neighbours, the Hayley Matthews’ side would want to forget what happened against Australia on Saturday.

Barbados, heavily reliant on their captain and opener Deandra Dottin, were bundled out for 64 against Australia. On Wednesday, India, too, would be focusing on the two T20 superstars as they could take the game away in a matter of a few overs. The advantage India has, though, is the fact that their key batters are in good form.

Captain Harmanpreet is going through a purple patch. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got some valuable runs under the belt against Pakistan. And if the trio dominates with the rest of the batters doing their bit, India could put pressure on the Barbados bowling attack. What’s more is the return of Pooja Vastrakar, who has joined the team and would be available for selection.

The power-hitting fast bowling all-rounder is likely to walk into the playing XI in place of Meghna Singh, extending their batting depth. Whether they opt for three pace options or two could depend on conditions as Meghna in the two games has gone for 59 runs in six overs, while accounting for two wickets.

The focus, once again, will be on spinners and if they could do any damage early on. Dottin, who has announced her retirement from international cricket for West Indies, would be playing a T20 International for Barbados. If they lose, the 31-year-old would have to wait for another four years to try and qualify for the next CWG. A few months ago, India had to surpass South Africa in a virtual quarterfinal during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand and they fell short by a few millimetres. Against Barbados, the young Indian side would be keen to not let that happen again. 
 

