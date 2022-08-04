Home Sport Cricket

Time for 'Surya Namaskar': SKY moves up to second spot in ICC T20 rankings

Suryakumar, who scored a 44-ball 76 in the third T20 International against the West Indies on Tuesday, moved within two rating points of top-ranked batter Babar Azam.

Published: 04th August 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot to be caught by West Indies' Jason Holder during the first T20 cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India batter Suryakumar Yadav has moved three spots up to the second position in the latest T20 rankings for batters.

The knock against the West Indies won Suryakumar the player of the match award.

Suryakumar, who now has 816 rating points, leads the batting chart with 111 runs from three matches in the five-match series, which India lead 2-1.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks, who notched half-centuries in all three matches against England, has moved up 16 slots to 15th position.

West Indies batter Brandon King (up 29 places to 27th), England's Jonny Bairstow (up 13 places to 31st) and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw (joint-37th) have also made notable gains.

Heinrich Klaasen and Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (66th spot) have also moved up in the rankings.

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who grabbed eight wickets in the series against England, has made remarkable gains in the T20 bowlers ranking and advanced to the second spot.

He gained 19 rating points due to his impressive show against England.

Shamsi, who was top-ranked for most of the period from April to October last year, has advanced one slot but remains 64 rating points adrift of top-ranked Josh Hazlewood, who is on 792 rating points.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (up three places to sixth), England's Chris Jordan (up one place to 16th), New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner (up three places to 17th) and Ish Sodhi (up two places to 19th) are among the others to move up.

In the ODI rankings, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has moved up one slot to 12th position after getting a half-century in the last match of their series in the West Indies.

India bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal (16th) and Shardul Thakur (72nd) have also moved up in the rankings while West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is up two places to 30th spot.

