Arivalagan guides Erode into TNCA SS Rajan T20 tournament semis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on C Arivalagan’s 83, Erode defeated Madurai by 30 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA SS Rajan T20 tournament on Thursday.

Brief scores: Villupuram 132/8 in 20 ovs (E Vasantha Kumar 36, N Niranjan 3/38) lost to Perambalur 136/4 in 18.1 ovs (N Niranjan 53 n.o, R Naveen Kumar 46). Erode 187/6 in 20 ovs (C Arivalagan 83, E Gokul 48) bt Madurai 157/7 in 20 ovs (AS Santhosh 34). Salem 152/7 in 20 ovs (M Gopal 45, J Gowri Sankar 37) bt Tirupur 78 in 13.3 ovs (D Arun Kumar 39, M Robanraj 3/26). Dindigul 177/8 in 20 ovs (M Mohammed 54, M Pratheep Raj 3/32) bt Tiruvarur 123/9 in 20 ovs (J Ashwath Narayanan 43, R Ram Thilak 3/25).

Selvakumar shines R Selvakumar’s 5 for 22 helped Ranipet to defeat Dharmapuri by eight wickets in the TNCA - Inter Districts U-19 meet.

Brief scores: Thoothukudi 220 in 48.4 ovs (V Rajesh 72, S Mohammed Ibhrahim 3/49) bt Kallakuruchi 114 in 31.3 ovs (YS Shaik Mohamed 3/24, AM Nikhilan 3/10). Tiruvannamalai 88 in 31 ovs (G Shailendar 4/17, K Nirmal Kumar 4/31) lost to Thiruvallur 89/4 in 16.4 ovs (P Sajith 43 n.o.). Dharmapuri 113 in 37.1 ovs (R Selvakumar 5/22, M Naveen 3/12) lost to Ranipet 114/2 in 24.1 ovs (V Hari Ragavendra 32 n.o.). Vellore 201 in 44.5 ovs (K Vijay 34, S Arunachalam 3/33) lost to Pudukottai 207/4 in 39 ovs (S Veerapathiran 70, R Poosalar 42, M Tharun Raja 38 n.o). Theni 90 in 39.1 ovs (S Sunil Raj 3/10) lost to Ariyalur 94/4 in 16.5 ovs (E Bharathi Raja 41). Tiruvarur 133 in 44.3 ovs (RM Sudhir 3/35, B Mohamed Jaffar 3/15) lost to Mayiladuthurai 134/8 in 37.5 ovs (RM Sudhir 43, K Mahaprabhu 3/24). Dindigul 332 in 44.2 ovs (S Jayanth 128, B Whipa Hariharasundaram 53, G Sanjay Venkateshwar 49, P Dhaneesh Prabhu 3/66) bt Ramanathapuram 202/5 in 50 ovs (N Srimukilan 102 n.o.). Madurai 199 in 45.5 ovs (S Siva Dev 65, K Wafar 70, R Swaminathan 3/44) lost to Chengalpattu 203/6 in 47.4 ovs (Ram Shreyas Rajesh 76, J Roshan 3/24).

Salem 188/9 in 50 ovs (BK Samrith 40, DK Barath Krishna 53) bt Thenkasi 183 in 50 ovs (JR Rangashyam 3/35, R Laxman Rahul 5/34). Virudhunagar 240 in 48 ovs ( A Balaji 84, K Yogeshwaran 43, M Manimaran 4/36) bt Villupuram 228/9 in 50 ovs (S Soumdeep Aravind Manna 54, S Seralathan 50, A Balaji 3/59). Kanyakumari 233/9 in 50 ovs (KS Navaneeth 69, RG Fedzin 41, Parish Ramalan 3/35) bt Sivagangai 156 in 41.4 ovs (B Riyash Khan 32, B Vigneshwaran 63). Tirupattur 86 in 28 ovs (T Shree Hari 4/21, SP Ragul Rithick 6/28) lost to Tirupur 87 for no loss in 11.2 ovs (G Navin 58). Erode 299/7 in 50 ovs (M Mohana Prasath 125, Liniyth Kumar 59, E Gowtham Aswanth 3/52) bt Nillgiris 141 in 40.5 ovs (Ayaan Mathew 73, BK Kishore 3/10, RC Mohana Ramesh 3/17). Cuddalore 155 in 45.5 ovs (R Raghuram Sharma 47, GK Nidhish 4/22, M Roshan 3/43) lost to Karur 156/7 in 44.5 ovs (S Ysodhara Priyan 45 n.o., S Venkatanarayanan 3/17). Kancheepuram 296/8 in 50 ovs (AK Raja Gopalan 105, N Narendra Nigam 87, G Bala 4/65) bt Thanjavur 175 in 43.3 ovs (VS Siddarth 39, R Sachin 51, M Dharshan 4/42). Perambalur 55 in 28.4 ovs (K Aathavan Makesh 3/17) lost to Coimbatore 56/0 in 6.4 ovs.

Chess tournament

About 450 players from the southern states will be seen in action in the 13th International Fide rating chess championship for school children. The event will be held at Modern Senior Secondary School from August 12 to 15 for a prize pool of Rs 1,50,000. This rating chess tournament is being organised by Modern Senior Secondary School under the auspices of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and All India Chess Federation and will be played at tournament school premises. The winner will get cash prize of Rs 25, 000 along with a trophy. More than 165 FIDE rated chess players will take part.

