Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar

Published: 16th August 2022 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.

The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark.

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first-class games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India is scheduled to play three ODIs starting in Harare on Thursday.

