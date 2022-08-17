V Tharun Kumar shines for Aththis Cricket club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by V Tharun Kumar (3/19; 43 n.o) propelled Aththis CC to defeat Sri Vaishnavi CC by nine wickets in a third division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 96 in 22.1 ovs (S Prem Kumar 40, V Tharunkumar 3/19) lost to Aththis CC 97/1 in 16.1 ovs (N Gowrishankar 39, V Tharunkumar 43 n.o.).

Indian Bank win

Riding on Rahul’s 57 Indian Bank, Chennai thrashed KSSB Kings by nine wickets in the GVSCS T20 invitation tournament organised by Chittoor District Cricket Association at Vayalpadu.

Brief scores: KSSB Kings 130/8 in 20 ovs (Wahid Basha 39, Raja Ram 38, Satvika A Raman 3/17) lost to Indian Bank, Chennai - 131/1 in 11.4 ovs (Rahul 57, P Jaffer Ali Khan 42).

St Joseph’s clinch title

St Joseph’s College of Engineering defeated Jamal’s college 25-23, 25-22 in the volleyball final of the JVC state-level inter-collegiate tournament organized by AL Jadeed volleyball club, held at Kilakarai.

Results: Final: St Joseph’s bt Jamal college 25-23, 25-22. Semifinals: St Joseph’s bt Kongu College 25-19, 25-21.

Ponnarasu slams ton

GV Ponnarasu’s unbeaten century (130 n.o) propelled YSCA to thrash Royal Enfield by 108 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy memorial tournament.

Brief scores: YSCA 226 for no loss in 28 ovs (GV Ponnarasu 130 n.o, E Prabhakar 91 n.o) bt Royal Enfield 118/9 in 28 ovs (Om G Jagadeeswaran 53 n.o, R Abilash 5/23). Apollo Tyres 173 all out in 30 ovs (R Sudanthira Raj 50, Mathan 68, K Gopiraj 4/43, Sathish Kumar 3/29) bt TCS 135 all out in 25.4 ovs (Prithvineal 28, Arunkumar 4/21).

Nikshth, Jai shine

Half-centuries by P Nikshth (60) and L Jai Harish (60) enabled Harrington CA to beat Reddy’s CA by 151 runs in the Harrington’s Under-11 tournament played at Santhoshpuram grounds.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Harrington CA 215/5 in 30 ovs (P Nikshth 60, L Jai Harish 60) bt Reddy’s CA 64 in 23.4 ovs (Aarush 3/8).

Nawin bags crown

Nawin MS of Velammal School scored 7 points out of seven and won the 13th international Fide rating chess championship organised by Modern senior secondary school, Nanganallur, Chennai. Nawin played with black employed Sicilian defence against joint leader N Vignesh and got into an equal position.

Nawin capitalised on his opponent's error in the middle game and gained a piece and scored full points and a cash prize of Rs 25000.

Three players Ashwin Sairam of Hindu Senior secondary school, St John’s School and Lukesh A of Maharishi Vidya Mandir scored 6.5 points each and on tie break, they finished second to fourth, respectively. Olympian boxer V Devarajan was the chief guest and distributed the prizes along with WGM R Vaishali.



