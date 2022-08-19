Sanjay’s century puts Sea Hawks in control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Debutant R Sanjay’s century (104; 139b, 16x4) enabled the newly promoted side Sea Hawks to post 350/4 in 87 overs against Nelson SC on the first day of the senior division league of the TNCA played at Nelson-Wahe Guru ‘A’ grounds here on Thursday.

Sanjay was ably supported by RS Mokit Hariharan (65) and U Mukilesh (93 batting) who made valuable half-centuries. Sanjay and Mokit put on 141 runs in 38.3 overs for the first wicket. Later, Mukilesh and Swaminathan were involved in 108 runs and an unbroken fifth wicket stands in 22.5 overs.

In another match at Gurunanank College grounds, Vijay CC was bundled out for 138 in their first essay against Alwarpet CC. Medium-pacer K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan (4/36) rattled the Vijay CC top order with his accuracy and movement.

In his first spell, Gowtham took four wickets (7-1-36-4). N Jagadeesan who made 71 was the only Vijay CC batsman who could manage Gowtham’s probing line. In reply, Alwarpet were 144/5 in 46 overs at stumps with a slender lead of six runs. With two days of play left the match is interestingly poised.

Brief scores: At IC-Gurunanak: Vijay 138 in 31 ovs (N Jagadeesan 71, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/36) vs Alwarpet 144/5 in 46 ovs (P Shijit Chandran 35 batting, Sandeep Warrier 3/20). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Sea Hawks 350/4 in 87 ovs (R Sanjay 104, RS Mokit Hariharan 65, U Mukilesh 93 batting) vs Nelson. At IITM-Chemplast: Grand Slam 271/3 in 98 ovs (L Suryapprakash 61, R Kavin 160 batting) vs Jolly Rovers. At CPT-IP: India Pistons 301 in 81.3 ovs (D Anchit 110, Chirag Jani 64 n.o, P Vidyut 4/70, S Aravind 3/58) vs Swaraj 11/1 in 6 ovs. At MAC: MCC 167 in 72.1 ovs (A Sumesh 47, M Raja 5/18, V Arunkumar 3/49) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 39/1 in 12 ovs.

At SSN: Globe Trotters 265 in 74.2 ovs (Prerak Mankad 64, R Sanjay Yadav 4/90) vs MRC ‘A’ 36/2 in 11 ovs.

DCAC names U-19 team

The District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu has retained R Swaminathan as captain for the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts tournament to be played in Karur on August 20 and 21.

Squad: R Swaminathan (c), Aryan Sanjay Thakre, T Lingeshwaran, Surya R, Ram Shreyas Rajesh, M Sreeman, Hitesh B, S Gokul, Shrihari S, Kevin Romario, GA Gokul Raaj, Sameer Khan K, Sandeep Praveen Kumar, S Sachin, D Vikranth Nivas. Coach: AC Prathiban. Manager: Dr R Vasudevan.

ACES bag title

Academy of Excellence in Swimming with 225 points won the overall championship at the 76th senior state aquatic championship held at Velachery Aquatic complex here on Thursday. Results: 800m Freestyle: Men: H Ahamed Azraq (Turtles) 09:15.65. Women: Shakti Ishwar Prasad (Aces) 10:19.75. 100m Backstroke: Men: 1. B. Benedicton Rohit (TDSA Tirunelveli) 00:58.76 (NMR), 2. H Nithik (Turtles) 00:59.88 (BMR), 3. Sanjiv Pranav N (Aces) 01:05.89. Women: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT ASP) 01:12.08. 200m Butterfly: Men: P Vikkas (Aquatic Madurai) 02:12.08. Women: Nidhi Mitesh Vora (ORCA) 02:48.55. 100m Freestyle: Men: 1. D Adhithya (TSPA) 00:52.83 (NMR), 2. Sathya Sai Krishnan M (Aces) 00:52.89 (BMR), 3. P Vikkas (Aquatic Madurai) 00:54.85. Women: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 01:03.03. 100m Breaststroke: Men: 1. Dhanush Suresh (Individual) 1:04.08 (NMR); 2. Benedicton Rohit (TDSA Tirunelveli) 1:05.61; 3. Yadesh Babu (SDAT Dolphin) 1:08.40. 4X100m Medley Relay: Men: Aces 04:09.69. Women: Aces 05:02.01. Individual championship: Men: B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA Tirunelveli) 33 points. Women: Sakthi Iswar Prasad (Aces) 29 points. Team Championship: Men: Turtles 138.5 points. Women: Aces 121 points.

Loyola win

Loyola Whites, Chennai beat GTN Arts College, Dindigul 12-10 in the final of the 88th Bertram memorial kho kho tournament organised by Loyola College, Chennai. A total of 13 teams from various districts from Tamil Nadu participated in the tournament.



