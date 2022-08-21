Home Sport Cricket

Samson delight in India win against Zimbabwe 

In some ways, it seems like this could be a long-term role Samson might play in the future.

India batter Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 43 from 39 balls against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday | AP

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Sanju Samson travelled to Zimbabwe with the India team seven years ago, he was barely past his teens. Then, he was this 20-year-old batting prodigy who was supposed to take Indian cricket by storm. He had been the talk of the town from 2012-13, made a name for himself in the 2014 U19 World Cup and the Indian Premier League under Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals. Invariably, dominating international cricket was the next step.

Except, not all stories go as everyone expects it to be. In the last seven years, Samson has been in and out of the Indian side, partly due to his performances and also to an extent, inconsistent selections from the team management. But in the last few years, the Kerala batter has stepped up and proved consistently for Rajasthan in the IPL, playing a brand of cricket, in the middle-order, that many don’t want to risk. In the 2022 edition, he scored 458 runs at a strike rate of 146.79 — the highest among Indians with over 420 runs.

Although he was back in the scheme of things since the new team management — captain Rohit Sharma and coach Dravid — took over, Samson was yet to be a consistent member in the playing XI. After the IPL, he was picked for the Ireland tour. In the West Indies, he replaced KL Rahul in the T20Is and was also included in the ODI squad as well. Now, that was something new as all the discussion around his selection was in the shortest format, who could provide the extra proactive attack in the middle-order for the World Cup in Australia. However, when Samson was picked for the ODIs in the Caribbean and the Zimbabwe tour that followed, it seemed like there’s more in store for Samson.

In the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Saturday, Samson, once again, stuck to his natural brand of cricket, despite the tricky position India were in while chasing 162. He came in at 97/4, and smashed an unbeaten 43, taking the side home in 25.4 overs. In the 39-ball knock, he hit three fours and four sixes as India sealed the three-match ODI series with a five-wicket win.

Seven years after his India debut, Samson was back in Zimbabwe, showing what he can offer to the side. In some ways, it seems like this could be a long-term role Samson might play in the future. And with Dravid at helm, it only seems plausible that this could just be the start of the fairytale story that was supposed to begin in 2015.

